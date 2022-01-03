Fewer Rainy Days Are Bringing Earlier Springs

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Never mind what the calendar says -- your plants will tell you when spring is here.

And even in Northern regions, they're leafing out earlier than ever in recent decades due to climate change. In a new study, researchers attribute the early greening to two key factors: warmer temperatures and fewer rainy days.

"This contrasting effect earlier in the year makes the plants think it is spring and start leaf onset earlier and earlier," study co-author Jian Wang said in a news release from Ohio State University. He's a doctoral student there in the Department of Geography.

Scientists already knew that warmer temperatures due to climate change had caused plants to leaf out sooner in the year in recent decades, but these new findings show that fewer rainy days are also a big reason why.

"Scientists have looked mainly at how temperature affects when leaves first appear and, if they considered precipitation at all, it was just the total amount," said study co-author Desheng Liu, a professor of geography at Ohio State. "But it isn't the total amount of precipitation that matters the most -- it is how often it rains."