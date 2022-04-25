April 25, 2022 – Epinephrine is the only effective treatment for serious allergic reactions called anaphylaxis, yet people with prescriptions for the lifesaving medication often don't carry their auto-injectors , and many hesitate to use them.

Tonya Winders, CEO and president of the Allergy & Asthma Network, a nonprofit education and advocacy organization, has a teenager with food allergies. “I know the angst it causes her to have that constant reminder that every time she eats, she could be at risk for anaphylaxis,” she says, “not to mention inconvenience, the size of it, the fear of the needle.”

Research shows that many people feel much the same way.

In a survey of more than 1,200 families whose children were prescribed epinephrine auto-injectors for peanut allergies, more than half the parents said they were afraid to use the devices. A review of anaphylaxis cases around the globe found that less than a quarter of children and just 7% of adults with anaphylaxis got epinephrine before going to the hospital – again, underscoring the underuse of this lifesaving medication.