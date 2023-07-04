Apathy May Be Alzheimer’s Red Flag in Some People

April 7, 2023 -- Michael K, a retired salesman, developed memory problems when he was in his late 60s. At first it was small things, like misplacing his keys or forgetting where he had parked the car. “Senior moments,” he called them. But his wife was concerned and asked him to consult a doctor, who diagnosed him with mild cognitive impairment, or MCI.

Despite his declining memory, Michael continued to enjoy the activities he had always enjoyed, at least for a while. He had always liked hosting, especially making “little spreads”— salads and dips — for his relatives when they came to visit.

“Everyone appreciated how my father made the table look nice for the guests,” said his son Neal, a computer programmer based in New Jersey, who asked that he and his father not be named for this article.

But his father gradually lost interest in these activities, Neal said.

“He stopped being interested in interacting with the family and became more withdrawn," he said.