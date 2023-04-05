Experimental Drug Significantly Slows Alzheimer's: Study

May 4, 2023 – The investigational drug donanemab significantly slowed the decline of Alzheimer's patients' ability to think clearly and go about daily tasks in a large study of adults with early signs of the disease, according to early results.

Donanemab – which is made by Eli Lily and targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease – met the study's primary and secondary goals involving measures of cognitive and functional decline, showing "significant clinical benefits," the drugmaker said in a news release.

Based on the results, Lilly said it plans to ask the FDA for approval of the drug by the end of June.

In the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, nearly half (47%) of patients taking donanemab had no clinical progression at 1 year, compared with 29% of patients on a placebo.

Donanemab also slowed clinical decline by 35%, compared to a placebo, and resulted in 40% less decline in the ability to do daily activities.

Patients taking donanemab had a 39% lower risk of having the next stage of the disease, compared to placebo.