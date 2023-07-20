Finger-Prick Blood Test Promising for Alzheimer's Diagnosis

July 20, 2023 -- A finger-prick blood test can accurately identify key Alzheimer's disease (biomarkers without the need for temperature or storage control measures, results of a new study suggest.

The use of blood samples to detect amyloid and other markers of Alzheimer’s has become standard procedure for monitoring patients in clinical trials. But this presents logistical challenges because it requires strict, time-limited, temperature-dependent protocols.

To make this process more efficient, the researchers conducted a pilot study that investigated a new way of detecting them by dropping a small blood sample onto a blood spot card, where it dries and remains at room temperature.

To investigate the accuracy of the test, the investigators recruited 77 volunteers who were attending a memory clinic in Barcelona. Whole blood samples were obtained using traditional needles and syringes and also from a finger prick, similar to diabetes blood testing.

In a subset of 28 patients, the investigators also obtained cerebrospinal fluid samples, found in the tissue that surrounds the brain and spinal cord, -- , which represent the "absolute gold standard of AD diagnostics," study co-investigator Nicholas Ashton, PhD, associate professor at the Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology, University of Gothenburg in Sweden, said.