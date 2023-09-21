Alicia Graf Mack was about 10 years old the first time doctors had to drain fluid from her knee. It would be more than a decade of pain, surgeries, and time stolen from her career as a professional dancer before she finally learned the cause: ankylosing spondylitis (AS), an immune system condition that’s a form of arthritis.

Alicia Graf Mack teaching at Juilliard.

Some days, her knees would swell up like a grapefruit. It was hard just to walk. To perform in pointe shoes was out of the question.

“There’s no way I’ll be a dancer anymore,” Graf Mack says she once thought.

Now the dean and director of the Dance Division at The Juilliard School – and the first Black person and the youngest person to hold that role – Graf Mack says AS has shaped her life in surprising ways. And she has advice to help other people get diagnosed sooner and manage it.