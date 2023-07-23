Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) came for Lovaine Cohen with speed and force.

Lovaine Cohen was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis in her 30s and needed to have hip replacement surgery.

Cohen was in her 20s when she gave birth to her first child, a daughter. After she became a mother, Cohen’s lower back began to hurt. Soon, she couldn’t walk without a limp. Eventually, Cohen needed a cane to get around.

Then at age 31, after her pain had climbed to her upper back, Cohen learned she had AS, a type of arthritis in the spine. She had tested positive for the human leukocyte antigen B27 (HLA-B27), a gene found in almost everyone with AS.

The news came as a relief “because I finally had a name for what was going on with my body,” says Cohen, a health and wellness coach in Toronto.

By her late 30s, Cohen’s pain had turned unbearable and she needed heavy medication. Unable to get around easily, she quit her job as a financial service associate. Her rheumatologist sent her to an arthritis hospital for x-rays. They revealed that Cohen’s right hip had very little cushioning cartilage and that her left hip had none left.