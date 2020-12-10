What We Learned From Pain of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Soul Searching After a Diagnosis

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) came for Lovaine Cohen with speed and force.

Cohen was in her 20s when she gave birth to her first child, a daughter. After she became a mother, Cohen’s lower back began to hurt. Soon, she couldn’t walk without a limp. Eventually, Cohen needed a cane to get around.

Then at age 31, after her pain had climbed to her upper back, Cohen learned she had AS, a type of arthritis in the spine. She had tested positive for the human leukocyte antigen B27 (HLA-B27), a gene found in almost everyone with AS.

The news came as a relief “because I finally had a name for what was going on with my body,” says Cohen, 52, a health and wellness coach in Toronto.

By her late 30s, Cohen’s pain had turned unbearable and she needed heavy medication. Unable to get around easily, she quit her job as a financial service associate. Her rheumatologist sent her to an arthritis hospital for x-rays. They revealed that Cohen’s right hip had very little cushioning cartilage and that her left hip had none left.