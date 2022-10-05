By Jonathan Chan, MD, as told to Hallie Levine Confused about the difference between ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis? With so many similar-sounding terms, it can be hard to know what’s what. WebMD reached out to rheumatologist Jonathan Chan, MD, for answers to some of your most pressing questions. Here’s what you need to know.

What Is Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis? It’s a type of inflammatory arthritis known as axial spondyloarthritis that affects your spine and the sacroiliac joints. These are the joints that connect your lower spine to your pelvis. It causes pain in your lower back, hips, and butt. There are two classes of axSpA: non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS). If you have the former, it means that doctors can’t see any damage to your joints on an X-ray. But once they start to see them, your condition has become AS. It’s more common than many of us realize. Up to 6% of people with chronic back pain will ultimately receive a diagnosis of nr-axSpA. The earlier you’re diagnosed, the better your prognosis, and the less likely you are to progress to AS.

What Causes nr-axSpA? We don’t know for sure, but family history seems to play a big role. You’re more at risk if a first-degree relative, like a parent or sibling, already has the disease. While there are around 30 genes related to its development, one in particular -- human leukocyte antigen, HLA-B27 -- seems to especially increase your risk. Age may also play a role, since symptoms usually start in your 20s. Smoking is a risk factor, too. But unfortunately, I still have plenty of patients who have never smoked, eat right and exercise, and still go on to develop nr-axSpA.