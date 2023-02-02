By Kathryn Dao, MD as told to Kara Mayer Robinson In recent decades, major advancements have been made in our understanding of ankylosing spondylitis (AS). We now know how to diagnose it and how to manage it better.

Better Diagnosis We can now diagnose AS earlier because of improved technologies. Sixty years ago, we diagnosed people based on their symptoms. They were considered to have AS based on a doctor’s exam of their spine and what they told their doctors. Over the years, we began to consider the role of genes, inflammation in organs other than the spine, and MRI changes not seen on X-rays. For example, we now know that people with inflammatory back pain who don’t have X-ray changes but do have MRI changes have non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. This is an early stage or less aggressive form of AS that should be treated similarly to AS. There’s also more awareness about women with AS. Women may have different symptoms and their symptoms might mimic fibromyalgia.

Better Drug Treatments In the past, the mainstay of treatment was high, long-term doses of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) or aspirin along with physical therapy. This had limited success in preventing AS from progressing or controlling symptoms. Now better and more effective therapeutic options are available. With the introduction of biologics and small molecule inhibitors, patients have less pain, improved function, improved quality of life, and a chance for disease remission. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) alpha inhibitors were the first biologics approved by the FDA for AS. We’ve used them for 20 years, but some patients don’t respond, have contraindications, or have side effects from this drug. Recently, interleukin-17 (IL-17) inhibitors and Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors were added to the list of medications that are proven effective and safe. The IL-17 inhibitors secukinumab and ixekizumab were approved by the FDA 5 years ago. The JAK inhibitors tofacitinib and upadacitinib were approved in the last few months. These drugs work differently to target inflammation, and they can change how your immune system works. They’re proven to be safe, effective, and good options for people who otherwise couldn’t take TNF inhibitors.