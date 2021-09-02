Oct. 18, 2021 -- Conditions like arthritis and gout that cause stiff and painful joints affect almost 1 in 4 adults in the United States, a new federal report says, and the numbers are growing as the population gets older. As a result, many of these people -- nearly 44% -- are physically limited and can’t fully take part in activities like hobbies or housework.

Researchers also report that people with disabilities and those who are poorer are most vulnerable to these disorders.

The findings, based on estimates from 2016 to 2018, “fall right in line with the trends that have been observed in arthritis over the past 20 years,” says Boston University School of Public Health biostatistician Michael LaValley, PhD. “The prevalence is increasing.”

The CDC report, published Oct. 8, is based on in-person interviews done with tens of thousands of U.S adults as part of the National Health Interview Survey. Researchers estimate that 24% of adults in the U.S. -- or about 58.5 million people -- have been diagnosed with general arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, lupus, or fibromyalgia. The number has increased by 4.1 million from the CDC’s previous set of estimates that covered the years 2013-2015.