April 14, 2022 – Two widely used and environmentally safe tick control measures may slash the number of bloodthirsty bugs in your neighborhood, but they won’t reduce your chances of contracting Lyme disease, researchers have found.

The results of a 4-year study, which appears in the May 2022 issue of Emerging Infectious Diseases, showed a silver lining: The measures, while not helpful for people, did lead to a sharp drop in tick-borne disease for their outdoor pets.

The failure of the measures to reduce Lyme disease for people is “an unwelcome answer,” says Richard Ostfeld, PhD, one of the study researchers and a disease ecologist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, NY.

The study involved a lot of people, was randomized, placebo-controlled, and double-masked – “the gold standard of study designs,” Ostfeld says. “We have to take that result seriously.”

The results led the researchers to speculate that, contrary to popular belief, people are more likely to attract Lyme-transmitting ticks when they’re away from home, and that those ticks bide their time before biting.