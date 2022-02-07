Injections of Your Own Fat Could Help Arthritic Hands

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Liposuction typically is used to flatten your stomach or shape up your booty, but a new study argues that it could also help people suffering from arthritis of the fingers.

Injections of body fat into aching, arthritic finger joints appear to produce significant and lasting improvements in hand function and a decrease in pain, German researchers report in the May issue of the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery .

People who underwent the experimental procedure started with pain levels of 6 points on a 10-point scale, but three to four years later reported their finger arthritis pain at a median 0.5 points, according to results from their small-scale pilot study. Median means half had higher pain levels, half lower.

"That was for us the most striking result, if you manage to decrease the pain," said lead researcher Dr. Max Meyer-Marcotty, a plastic surgeon with the Lüedenscheid Clinic in Germany. "To go from level 6 to 0.5 even after almost four years is really kind of amazing."