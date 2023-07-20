The Link Between Gout and Depression: What to Know

A recent study from the University of British Columbia found a significant increase in gout patients who also have the mood disorder. Their study looked at 157,426 patients and found that about 13 patients out of every 1,000 person-years received a diagnosis of both gout and depression, compared to 11 patients (1.1%) per 1,000 person-years who did not have gout but who had depression. (Person-years is a type of measurement that takes into account the number of patients in the study and how long the study lasts. In this case, it means there were 13 patients with gout and depression out of each 1,000 patients over the course of 1 year of the study.)

July 20, 2023 – Gout is a form of arthritis that causes intense pain, redness, and swelling of the joints and extremities. Physical complications of gout , if it’s left untreated, can include high blood pressure, heart attacks, diabetes, kidney problems, and obesity. Now, researchers are taking a closer look at another difficult health challenge that’s linked to gout: depression .

But the researchers believe it’s possible that this number may be higher. This is because men – who are more likely to have gout than women – don’t seek treatment for psychological symptoms often as women, so they’re less likely to receive an official diagnosis of depression.

Previous research by members of this team found that gout patients had a 29% higher risk for depression, depending upon how well-controlled their condition is. This is important, researchers said, because the psychological burden of intense physical pain can’t be underestimated.

There are other factors at play, too.

“The links between gout and depression are complicated and not fully understood,” said Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH , director of education in the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at McLean Hospital in Belmont, MA, who is also an instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. “One hypothesis is that both depression and gout are related to inflammation. There are also a few risk factors – obesity and diet – that are shared in people with gout and in people with depression. Medications used to treat acute gout flares, such as steroids, can also contribute to or cause depressive symptoms.”