'Thunderstorm Asthma' Could Strike More Often With Climate Change

March 5, 2024 -- Thunderstorm asthma can strike with little warning, leaving people with the symptoms of an asthma attack during or after the dark clouds pass.

If you’re unfamiliar, the risk for a thunderstorm asthma attack grows when heavy storms arrive on a day with very high pollen or spores. The storm uplifts these particles, adds water, and causes them to explode into smaller grains. The electrical activity in a storm can do the same. Next, strong winds sweep these particles down and across the ground. People in the path of the storm can experience shortness of breath, coughing, and wheezing.

If thunderstorms are predicted to become more frequent and more severe with climate change, will the same hold true for thunderstorm asthma?

“Yes, if only because the amount of pollen appears to be increasing in many areas due to climate change,” said Frank S. Virant, MD, chief of the Allergy Division at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Most cases of thunderstorm asthma occur in the spring and early summer, but that also could change. Pollen seasons “have been getting longer and more intense,” said Shaan M. Waqar, MD, an allergist at ENT and Allergy Associates in Plainview, NY.