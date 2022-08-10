Finding out that you’re going to have a baby can bring joy and excitement. For women of color, it can also bring serious concerns about the higher maternal mortality rates in some groups, especially among Black women. Maternal mortality rates are nearly three times higher among Black women than white women in the U.S.

While many of the reasons for that are bigger than any one person, learning what you can say and do to address this risk can help empower you during and after your pregnancy.

“Our babies are often born too small, too sick, or too soon,” says Kimberly Seals Allers, a maternal and infant health advocate and creator of the Irth app, which allows mothers to rate doctors, hospitals, and birthing centers.

It’s important to be informed and ask providers point blank what they are doing to minimize risks of severe illness for babies and mothers – especially for Black women, says Lisa Nathan, MD, chief of obstetrics at the Columbia University Medical Center and co-chair of the Maternal Mortality Review Committee for New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

“There are very real, very large risks unfortunately associated with being Black in this country and being a woman and being pregnant,” Nathan says. “It’s important not to be afraid to have some of these discussions early on so that you know you’ve found the right person and that you have good communication moving forward.”