Stretch marks are tiny scars that show up when your skin stretches or shrinks quickly. They may be red, purple, pink, or brown, slightly raised, and itchy.

It’s common to get stretch marks when you’re pregnant. They can show up while your skin stretches or as it heals.

Stretch marks usually fade over time, but they probably won’t go away completely. Some treatments may smooth them out, help them heal, or relieve the itch. Others could make them less noticeable.

“Pregnancy stretch marks can be improved with treatment,” says Jessica Weiser, MD, founder of Weiser Skin MD in New York City. But don’t expect them to entirely disappear.

Here’s what you can and can’t do to improve the appearance of stretch marks.