Putting the Power of Motherhood in Your Hands

By Christina Orlovsky

For many mothers-to-be, pregnancy is a time of excitement and expectation, as they eagerly await the arrival of their newborn. For many more, however, it is also a time of uncertainty, anxiety, and unanswered questions. This is especially true in diverse communities across the United States – the only developed country whose maternal mortality rate has been steadily rising over recent decades. In fact, the most recent CDC statistics show that there were 20.1 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2019, up significantly from 17.4 the year prior.

This grim statistic is also accompanied by further data that shows disparities among racial and ethnic groups, with Black, American Indian, and Alaska Native women two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. They are disproportionately affected by pregnancy complications like preeclampsia, pregnancy-induced hypertension, and gestational diabetes. These inequities underscore the need to include diverse populations in research on maternal care to reduce these disparities and improve the outcomes for pregnant people of all races and ethnicities.

That’s where PowerMom comes into play. An innovative smartphone app-based research study conducted by Scripps Research, a leading institution for research in the biomedical sciences, PowerMom was born out of a commitment to transform medical research through digital data. A community for a community, PowerMom’s mission is to uncover patterns in healthy pregnancies and discover answers to questions moms (and soon-to-be-moms) have about their bodies and their growing babies. With the help of thousands of study participants, PowerMom strives to answer important questions about what makes a healthy pregnancy for the diverse pregnant population in an effort to ensure the health and well-being of all moms and babies for generations to come.

Here, Tolúwalàṣé (Laṣé) Ajayi, MD, FAAP, the lead researcher for PowerMom, shares what inspired her passion for this powerful research and how PowerMom aims to help achieve equity in maternity care for all pregnant people.

Q: What inspired you to pursue research in maternal health?

LA: This was a personal passion project of mine. When I was pregnant with my first daughter in 2017, I learned from experience just how different each pregnancy can be for everybody. Also, because of my background in pediatrics, I am also well aware of the health disparities that happen within pregnancy care, and even how I was treated with my own pregnancy. Again, I'm a pediatrician. I work within a health care institution. I received care at my own institution, and I was blatantly discriminated against. I didn't have an outlet. I felt that even though I am educated and versed in this population, I didn't have a tool to allow me to be heard. I realized that PowerMom can be such a powerful tool to really gather data so we can have healthy pregnancies for everybody.