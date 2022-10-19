Everyone has stress – even when you’re pregnant.

“Experiencing the whole range of human emotions while pregnant is to be expected,” says Elizabeth Werner, PhD, a researcher and assistant professor of behavioral medicine in obstetrics and gynecology and psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center. “That’s normal and healthy, and what we should be doing.”

Don’t worry that everyday pressures, like working and taking care of other kids, will hurt your baby or your pregnancy, she says.

“There is no expectation that anyone lives a stress-free life,” Werner says. “That’s just not possible. Some stress in our lives, which we all have, is totally to be expected, and we’re not concerned about it being seriously detrimental to the fetal environment.”

Stress can describe many things, from daily worries to traumatic events like floods and earthquakes, or the complex impact of living in poverty, says Christine Dunkel Schetter, PhD, a researcher and professor of psychology and psychiatry at UCLA. Different types of stress will have different effects.

“When you take stress in that context, there is no one answer,” Dunkel Schetter says. “There is considerable evidence that some forms of stress pose risk for the mother and the baby and the birth itself.”