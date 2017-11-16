Mom's Blood Sugar Tied To Baby's Heart Defect Odds

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Dec. 15, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- It's long been known that diabetes in pregnancy raises the odds for congenital heart defects. But new research shows that the threat may also extend to women who simply have high blood sugar levels -- not just full-blown diabetes.

"This finding may have a profound effect on how pregnant women are screened and treated -- not only for diabetes, but also for elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy," said Dr. Barry Goldberg, a child heart specialist who reviewed the new study. He's chief of pediatric cardiology at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y.

As Goldberg explained, "congenital heart disease occurs when the heart fails to develop normally during fetal life. It is the most common birth defect, affecting approximately eight out of every 1,000 births, or about 1 percent. While many defects are mild, others can be devastating and life-threatening."

It was already known that diabetes increased a pregnant woman's risk of having a baby with a heart defect, but this study is the first to look at how elevated blood sugar levels -- without diabetes -- might affect that risk.

The new research was led by Dr. James Priest, assistant professor of pediatric cardiology at Stanford University. His team tracked the medical records of thousands of mothers and their babies born between 2009 and 2015.

Among women who did not have diabetes before or during pregnancy, the risk of having a child with a congenital heart defect rose 8 percent for every 10 milligrams-per-deciliter increase in blood sugar (glucose) levels in the early stages of pregnancy, the researchers found.

"Most women who have a child with congenital heart disease are not diabetic," Priest noted in a university news release.

"We found that in women who don't already have diabetes or develop diabetes during pregnancy, we can still measure risk for having a child with congenital heart disease by looking at their glucose values during the first trimester of pregnancy," he said.

Another pediatrician agreed the findings are important, but added that they need to be verified.