Fetal Immune System May Trigger Premature Birth

WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Most potential explanations of premature birth revolve around the mother, and what might cause her body to reject her developing fetus.

But what if it's the other way around?

A new study suggests some preterm births occur because the fetus rejects the mother, after its immune system is triggered too early and senses maternal cells as foreign invaders.

Researchers found that umbilical cord blood drawn from preemies contained elevated levels of immune cells generated by the fetus. Subsequent lab tests revealed that this immune response had been activated specifically to attack the mother's cells.

The flood of inflammatory chemicals released during this fetal immune response can induce contractions in the uterus, causing preterm labor, the study concludes.

"We're showing that in the context of maternal infection or inflammation -- the most common cause of preterm labor -- the naive fetal immune system wakes up, gets activated too early, and can actually identify and reject the mother's cells," said lead researcher Dr. Tippi MacKenzie.

More than one in 10 pregnancies are affected by preterm labor, in which a baby is born earlier than 37 weeks of gestation, said MacKenzie. She is an associate professor with the University of California, San Francisco pediatric surgery and fetal treatment center.

Preterm birth is the leading cause of infant mortality in the United States and the world. Children who survive may go on to face a lifetime of health problems.

Despite this, the causes of preterm labor remain "one of the big mysteries in science," MacKenzie said.

Some recent studies have hinted that one cause might be the mother's immune system rejecting the fetus. Much like an organ transplant, pregnancy requires the immune system of the mother to tolerate the fetus so it is not rejected.

Until now, no one has considered that the fetus might play a role, because the fetal immune system is still developing when preterm birth occurs, MacKenzie said.

In their study, the researchers tested umbilical cord blood and maternal blood taken from 89 women who had healthy pregnancies and 70 who went into early labor.