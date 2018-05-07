Mom-to-Be's Pot Use Tied to Changes in Baby's Size

TUESDAY, May 22, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Smoking marijuana during pregnancy has been linked to smaller weights and irritable behavior in infants, new research suggests.

And if a pregnant woman smokes tobacco along with marijuana, the effects on the baby are even worse, the study authors said.

"A lot of women who are smoking cigarettes are smoking in combination with marijuana. Women who smoked both cigarettes and marijuana had significantly lower birth outcomes, particularly lower birth weight compared to those exposed to just tobacco," said study author Rina Das Eiden, a senior research scientist at the University at Buffalo in New York.

Nearly 16 percent of women smoke tobacco during pregnancy, according to the researchers. Up to 30 percent of them also use marijuana. Eiden said the study only looked at women who smoked marijuana. They did not look at the use of edible marijuana products.

"I think there is a perception that marijuana is safer," Eiden said, noting that may be because medical and legal recreational marijuana are becoming more widespread.

And moms-to-be aren't alone in their smoking habit. About 17 percent of parents reported smoking pot in 2015 compared to 11 percent in 2002, according to a study published in Pediatrics earlier this month. That study also found that marijuana use was four times more likely among parents who smoked cigarettes than those who didn't.

No matter the perception, pot isn't benign, especially during pregnancy.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) warns that marijuana use during pregnancy may disrupt fetal brain development. It is also linked to a higher risk of stillbirth, smaller birth size and preterm delivery. ACOG adds there is no evidence that marijuana can help ease morning sickness.

The new study included almost 250 mother-baby pairs. Moms were between 19 and 40 years old. Fifty-two percent were black, 30 percent were white and 18 percent were Hispanic. Fourteen percent had completed some college or a vocational degree, 60 percent had a high school diploma, and 26 percent did not finish high school.