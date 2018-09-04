Does Childbearing Delay Result in More Multiples?

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- More American women than ever are having twins, triplets, quadruplets and even quintuplets, and it's not just because some are using fertility treatments, new research shows.

Since the 1980s, the number of multiple births has jumped from roughly 20 sets per 1,000 live births to almost 35 sets per 1,000 live births, the study found.

To determine whether this was attributable to more than just a surge in the availability and use of fertility treatments, the researchers analyzed birth data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that dates back to 1949 -- before the advent of fertility treatments.

"Our question was: Does this social phenomenon of delayed childbearing have an impact on the incidence of multiple births in the United States?" said study author Dr. Eli Adashi. He is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Brown University's Warren Alpert Medical School.

"In the paper, we showed that yes, indeed, not all the multiple births out there have to do with fertility drugs or in vitro fertilization (IVF)," Adashi said in a university news release.

"There's a sizable proportion of multiple births that are attributable simply to delaying childbearing," he added. "And the percentage of these spontaneous multiples seems to be growing."

The study found that, between 1949 and 1966, by the time white women reached the age of 35 they were roughly three times more likely to have fraternal, non-identical twins. These women were also 4.5 times more likely to have triplets and quadruplets.

In addition, the findings showed that black women were four times more likely to have twins and 6.5 times more likely to have triplets and quadruplets at age 35 during that time period.

The researchers also found a notable shift in childbearing between 1971 and 2016 as fertility treatments emerged and more women made the decision to delay having children.

The study showed that the percentage of white mothers in their 30s jumped from 16 percent in 1971 to 42 percent in 2015. Black mothers in their 30s increased from 14 percent to 31 percent during this period of time.