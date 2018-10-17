In Pregnancy, Doctors' Focus is on Baby, Not Mom

Oct. 17, 2018 -- The birth of Stephanie Portell’s first child was a breeze. The delivery was so swift and easy, she says, she really pushed only once. So she headed into her second pregnancy a few years later expecting a similar experience. Instead, she almost died.

“I had one beautiful moment with my second son, right after he was born and was laid on my chest. But after I handed him back to the nurse and went to the recovery room, I realized something wasn’t right,” the mother of two explains.

Her stomach was cramping with pain like she’d never felt before. The nurses weren’t concerned and told her that was common with second pregnancies. But then Portell felt lightheaded when she tried to stand up. The last thing she remembers before blacking out is the terrified looks on her family’s faces -- including her 4-year-old son -- as a nurse yelled, ”She won’t stop bleeding. Get the doctor in here now.”

Portell’s uterus wasn’t contracting properly after delivery. She was in and out of the hospital for more than a week, hemorrhaging and passing blood clots. Ultimately, she required several blood transfusions to get back on the road to good health and never did find out what caused it all. Several years later, she still looks back at the experience, astonished and confused about how it all unfolded and went on for so long.

“The medical staff didn’t listen to me, and they made mistakes over and over and over again for no apparent reason,” Portell says. “Everyone is always so focused on the baby. But I think a lot of women like me, who have gone through something terrifying during childbirth, are amazed how little is known about how to care for moms.”