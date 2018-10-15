Texas Lesbian Couple First to Both Carry Same Baby

Oct. 28, 2018 -- Using a special type of in-vitro fertilization, two women in a same-sex couple became the first to both carry their baby.

"This represents the first time that two women have both physically carried their child together," fertility specialist Dr. Kathy Doody of The Center for Assisted Reproduction, who works with husband Dr. Kevin Doody, told CBS News.

Ashleigh and Bliss Coulter of North Texas had their son Stetson through what's called effortless IVF, using Bliss' eggs and a donor's sperm.

Instead of placing the sperm and eggs into incubators, they are put into a device called an INVOcell that's placed in the body for five days where the eggs are fertilized and early embryo development begins.

In this case, Bliss carried the INVOcell. The embryos were frozen and one was transferred to Ashleigh, who carried the baby to term, CBS News reported.

The couple refer to 5-month-old Stetson as their miracle baby. "The way that Mr. Stetson came into this world was pretty special," Ashleigh said.

"This is a revolutionary type of IVF," Kevin Doody told CBS News. "It's more accessible, it's more affordable and it's truly more natural."

This the first time the Doodys have had a same-sex couple go through Effortless IVF, but they've performed the process for around 200 heterosexual couples.

Effortless IVF typically costs about half as much as traditional IVF, according to the Doodys.