First Baby Born From Uterus of Deceased Donor

TUESDAY, Dec. 4, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The world's first baby born to a woman who had a uterus transplant from a deceased donor shows that such transplants can be successful, Brazilian doctors say.

The 6-pound baby girl was delivered by C-section to an unidentified young woman who had been born without a uterus.

The birth shows that pregnancies involving a uterus from a deceased donor are viable, said study leader Dr. Dani Ejzenberg.

"The first uterus transplants from live donors were a medical milestone, creating the possibility of childbirth for many infertile women with access to suitable donors and the needed medical facilities," said Ejzenberg, who practices at the University of Sao Paolo. The Brazilian team reported the case Dec. 4 in The Lancet.

Ejzenberg stressed that it's rare that living women are willing and eligible to donate a uterus to a family member or close friend. That's why the new report is so important, he said.

"The use of deceased donors could greatly broaden access to this treatment, and our results provide proof-of-concept for a new option for women with uterine infertility," Ejzenberg said in a journal news release.

There have been 10 other uterus transplants from deceased donors performed in the United States, the Czech Republic and Turkey, but this one in Brazil is the first to result in a live birth.

One U.S. fertility expert said the success in this case really could be a breakthrough.

"Up to 15 percent of couples suffer from infertility and every year thousands of women are using gestational carriers in order to conceive," said Dr. Tomer Singer, who directs reproductive endocrinology at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

"Uterine transplantation can help many couples in achieving their dream of parenthood," he said, and "using a uterus from a deceased organ donor increases the number of donors available significantly."

It also "eliminates the main challenge," Singer added, "which is finding a matching donor and risking the lives of live donors who have to otherwise undergo a major surgery to remove their uterus."