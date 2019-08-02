Smog Particles Can Reach Developing Fetus: Study

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 17, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Air pollution can penetrate a pregnant woman's placenta and potentially threaten the health of a developing fetus, new research warns.

The study is "the first to show that air pollution particles can reach the fetal side of the placenta," said study author Hannelore Bove, a postdoctoral researcher with the Centre for Environmental Sciences and Biomedical Research Institute at Hasselt University in Diepenbeek, Belgium.

The finding follows an analysis of high-resolution images taken of placenta tissue retrieved from 28 women who had just given birth at East-Limburg Hospital in Genk, Belgium.

Five gave birth prematurely, while the remainder carried to term. In each case, placenta tissue was retrieved within 10 minutes after delivery.

Bove and the research team reported detecting black carbon particles -- most commonly produced by fossil fuel combustion -- in the placenta of all the participating mothers.

But the tissue of those residing in relatively polluted areas had collected notably higher levels of carbon particles in their placenta than those from less polluted locations.

The study is published in the Sept. 17 issue of Nature Communications.

Whether those particles definitely harm fetal development remains an open question. The researchers only set out to see whether pollution was present in the placenta. "This is the subject for another study," said Bove.

Still, the new findings underscore a basic fact: that a mother's environment is also the fetus' environment. And the placenta cannot offer foolproof protection from the outside world.

"The placenta's principal function is to deliver nutrition and oxygen to the fetus," explained study corresponding author Tim Nawrot, a professor of environmental epidemiology at Hasselt University. "But to some extent, it also forms a barrier against toxicants."

In fact, "decades ago it was thought that nothing can cross the placenta," said Bove. "And that the fetus is completely safe inside the womb."

But in the 1960s, the thalidomide crisis shattered that belief, she noted. The infamous sleeping pill's ingredients were found to have crossed the placenta in pregnant women, triggering massive birth defects.