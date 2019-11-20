Trauma of Miscarriage May Trigger PTSD

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) isn't confined to soldiers on the battlefield; it can happen to anyone after a traumatic event -- including pregnancy loss.

After a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy, 1 in 6 women can have PTSD nearly a year later, European researchers report.

"Early pregnancy loss is associated with a significant level of psychological distress, and in particular, on the order of 20% will have PTSD that persists until at least nine months after the loss and probably longer," said lead researcher Dr. Tom Bourne.

PTSD is a psychiatric condition that can develop after a shocking, scary or dangerous experience. In many cases, PSTD will not respond to general counseling and will require specific treatment, said Bourne, a professor from Imperial College London and a consultant gynecologist at Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital in London.

His team studied more than 650 women who experienced a miscarriage -- defined as loss of pregnancy before 12 weeks -- or an ectopic pregnancy. That's where the embryo starts to grow outside the womb and is unable to develop.

Those who suffered from PTSD continued to relive the feelings they had from losing their baby, and suffered intrusive or unwanted loss about their miscarriage. Some also had nightmares or flashbacks, and others avoided anything that would remind them of their loss.

For many women, pregnancy loss will be the most traumatic event in their life, Bourne said.

"There needs to be greater awareness of this issue and appropriate treatment provided. It is likely in the near future, women will be screened for PTSD at an interval after a pregnancy loss so appropriate treatment can be given," Bourne said. "Given the number of women who suffer an early pregnancy loss each year -- this represents a significant public health problem."

In this study, questionnaires asked the women about their emotions and behavior.

Researchers found that in the month after, 29% met criteria for PTSD, 24% had moderate to severe anxiety, and 11% suffered from moderate to severe depression.