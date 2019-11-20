Confronting Racial Bias in Maternal Deaths

Jan. 17 2020 -- Charles Johnson never thought his wife, Kira, would be among the 700 women who die during childbirth every year in this country.

“We’re talking about a woman that spoke five languages fluently, who had her pilot’s license, who was an avid skydiver,” he says

Kira Johnson died on April 13, 2016, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles about 10 hours after giving birth to their second son, Langston. The 39-year old mother of two bled to death after a routine, prescheduled cesarean section.

“As I’m sitting there by Kira’s bedside, just kind of watching her rest, I looked down and I noticed there’s blood coming from the catheter,” Johnson says.

He says he notified hospital staff.

“They come and they examine her and do a couple of things at this point; they order lab work, some tests including a CT scan, and it was supposed to be performed stat,” Johnson says.

The bloodwork came back showing levels that were abnormally low, and an ultrasound showed an abnormal mass of clotted blood.

But Johnson says they waited and waited for the CT scan to look for the cause of the bleeding as the hours ticked away.

He says around 6:44 p.m., Kira was classified a surgical emergency.

“By 7 o’clock, her condition is continuing to deteriorate; by this time she’s shivering uncontrollably, so I’m asking look, where’s the CT scan? Are we taking her back to surgery? And we’re just getting this runaround.”

Around 12:30 a.m., almost 10 hours after giving birth, Kira was taken back to surgery.

“They wheel her back in there, and the doors close behind her, and that was the last time I saw my wife alive.”

“They opened her up, there was 3½ liters of blood in her abdomen, and she coded immediately.”

After his wife’s death, Johnson started a nonprofit organization called 4Kira4Moms to generate awareness and help prevent more deaths. The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed country, and African American women like Kira are overly affected. They are 209% more likely to die than white women.