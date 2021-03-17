Scientists Create Human 'Pre-Embryo' for Research

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, March 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Research into miscarriages, infertility and birth defects is now primed to undergo revolutionary advances, thanks to the creation in the lab of an early stage of human embryos by two separate international teams of scientists.



Both teams were able to use human cells to create artificial blastocysts, an early stage of conception that occurs a few days after egg fertilization but prior to the implantation and development of an embryo in the uterus.

Until now, research into human blastocysts relied on embryo donations from in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures, which were scarce and difficult to obtain.

But the procedures created by the two teams can be used to efficiently create hundreds of blastocysts for use in lab research, Jose Polo, senior researcher on one of the teams and a professor of biology at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, said during a media briefing Tuesday.

"They will allow us now to study at scale the very early steps of human development without having to use blastocysts donated from IVF," Polo said. "This will open a big window into these initial weeks of human development."

Future research could use these artificial blastocysts -- called blastoids by the teams -- to examine in the lab why miscarriages and birth defects occur, as well as the effects of drugs, toxins and viruses on embryos during the first three to 10 days of conception, Polo said.

"You can test your hypothesis without using actual human embryos," explained Jun Wu, senior researcher on the other international team and an assistant professor of molecular biology with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Two-thirds of identical twins develop during the blastocyst stage, and "defects at the human blastocyst [level] are a cause of miscarriages," noted Teresa Rayon, a postdoctoral training fellow in developmental dynamics with The Francis Crick Institute, a biomedical research facility in England.

The researchers hastened to note that these blastoids have key differences from human blastocysts, and could not give rise to a viable embryo or be used to create human life.