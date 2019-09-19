Frequent Male Pot Use Linked to Early Miscarriages

MONDAY, Oct. 14, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Men who use marijuana at least once a week are twice as likely to see their partner's pregnancy end in miscarriage, compared to those who use no pot, new research suggests.

Miscarriages related to frequent male pot use tended to occur within eight weeks of conception, which bolsters suspicions that marijuana use damages sperm in some essential way, said lead researcher Alyssa Harlow, a doctoral student at the Boston University School of Public Health.

Some previous studies have indicated that pot use can lower sperm count and reduce the active movement of sperm, Harlow noted. There's also a possibility that marijuana could cause DNA damage in sperm.

"We would expect that the sperm was healthy enough to fertilize an egg, but any damage to the sperm might result in early pregnancy loss," Harlow said.

For the study, Harlow and her colleagues gathered data from more than 1,400 couples in the United States and Canada who were trying to conceive.

Men were asked about their pot use -- whether they used marijuana less than once a week on average, once or more a week, or never. About 8% of the men said they used pot at least weekly, compared with over 82% who said they never use it.

Nearly 19% of couples who did conceive wound up reporting a miscarriage, the Boston University researchers said.

The association between frequent pot use before conception and miscarriage persisted even after researchers restricted their analysis to couples in which the female partner didn't use marijuana. Those couples also had a doubled risk of miscarriage if the man used pot at least once a week.

The researchers controlled for a number of factors that could influence risk of miscarriage, including smoking status, alcohol and caffeine intake, weight, amount of sleep, history of sexually transmitted infections, and mood disorders.

That said, only an association was seen in this study, and Harlow noted that there may be other factors associated with either marijuana use or miscarriage that weren't taken into account.