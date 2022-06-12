Dec. 6, 2022 – They've been around for a while and show no signs of going away: Videos on TikTok of people, often teens, slathering their face with petroleum jelly and claiming that it's transformed their skin, cured their acne, or given them an amazing "glow up."

Videos on the popular social media platform mentioning petrolatum increased 46% and Instagram videos by 93% from 2021 to 2022, reported Gabriel Santos Malave, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and William D. James, MD, a professor of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania, in a recently published study in the journal Cutis.

The authors said that Vaseline maker Unilever reports that mentions of the product increased by 327% on social media in 2022, primarily because of "slugging," which involves smearing petroleum jelly on the face after a moisturizer is put on.

In a typical demonstration, a dermatologist in the United Kingdom showed how she uses slugging in her routine in a TikTok video that's had more than 1 million views.