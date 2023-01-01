Black Hairdressers May Be at High Risk From Toxic Chemicals

TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Black and Hispanic women who work as hairdressers are exposed to an array of chemicals, including many that have not been previously identified, a small study finds.

Researchers found that compared with women of color in office jobs, hair stylists had higher levels of various chemicals in their urine. Those substances included expected ones -- ingredients known to be in salon products -- but also many more the researchers could not identify.

Experts said the findings underscore a need to better understand the chemical exposures inherent to salon work -- and what the health effects could be.

There is particular concern for Black women and Hispanic women in the industry, according to senior researcher Carsten Prasse, an assistant professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Those women may have especially high exposure to chemical hair products like straighteners and dyes, because their clients often want those services.

Hair products, as well as a range of personal care products, commonly contain chemicals that are considered endocrine disruptors -- meaning they may interfere with the body's hormones. Studies have linked some of those products, including hair straighteners and dyes, to increased risks of breast, ovarian and uterine cancers in women who use them frequently.