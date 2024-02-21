Don’t Worry, Gen Z, Your Face Isn’t Aging Faster Than Others

April 18, 2024 – The explosive rise in skin care “influencers” hawking product after product on social media has led many young people to seek anti-aging products and procedures even as experts say there is no actual evidence that Gen Z is aging faster than normal.

Worries about things like frown lines and wrinkles often serve as proof online. But skin care experts said that this claim is false. Rather, it largely boils down to perception.

Gen-Zers – young people between the ages of 12 and 27 – are arguably the generation that uses social media the most. With skin care influencers seemingly both bare-faced and picture-perfect, it can cause an unhealthy focus on one’s own skin and an unrealistic idea of what skin should look like.

“The two things that make you age faster are, number one, sun and, number two, smoking. If anything, Gen Z is very, very good about skin care; they're much better than other generations,” said Bita Farrell, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist and founder of Natural Aesthetics Center, a medical spa in Westlake Village, CA.