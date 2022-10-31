How I Manage My Bipolar Depression

By Rwenshaun Miller, as told to Stephanie Watson

As a black man, I'm only allowed to show two different emotions -- anger and happiness. Anything else, and I'm considered weak. Seeming weak in this culture can easily get you killed. We definitely don't talk about mental health. There's a stigma associated with that.

I grew up in Bertie County, a rural community in northeastern North Carolina. When we'd see certain people around the neighborhood who were homeless or who were always on the corner by one of the stores, we'd write them off by saying, "Don't bother him and he won't bother you." That was the extent of the conversations we would have about mental health.

It was only after my bipolar disorder diagnosis that I had a conversation with my grandmother, and she ran down every symptom that I had going on. I asked her, how did she know? And she said, 'cause she's been dealing with it all of her life. She just never talked about it or got any help. That was a conversation that only came up after my family had dragged me to the hospital.