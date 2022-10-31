How I Manage My Bipolar Mania

By Clisver Alvarez, as told to Stephanie Watson

Having bipolar disorder hasn't been easy. I've lived with it for 11 years now. Being diagnosed at age 16 was heartbreaking for me. I didn't know what was going on, and I remember feeling like I was dying. Mostly what I remember is being in and out of hospitals, and the countless nights my parents lay awake, praying that I'd return to my normal self.

The first time it happened, I thought I was having an asthma attack. I had shortness of breath. I couldn't sleep. My mom had to work -- she worked in a factory. So she told me, "Just get some rest, I have to work tomorrow." She ended up falling asleep. I walked to the hospital alone in the middle of the night.

When I got there I told them I was having an asthma attack, because I do have asthma. They gave me the steroid drug prednisone. The nurse gave me three pills. I remember asking her, "Do I take all three pills?" She didn't say anything, so I ended up taking all of them.

I didn't know that psychosis is a side effect of steroids. I don't remember how I got home that night. It's like I blacked out.