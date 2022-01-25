By Paula Zimbrean, MD, as told to Hallie Levine Over the last 2 decades, there have been huge advancements in the treatment of bipolar disorder. We’ve learned that there are several types: bipolar I, bipolar II, and cyclothymic. All present differently and require different treatments. We’ve gotten better at teasing out if symptoms are truly due to bipolar disorder or something else. And we’ve developed groundbreaking new treatments that are easier on the body and make it possible for people with bipolar disorder to live full lives. Here’s what I’m most excited about.

We’ve moved away from lithium. A study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry looked at data collected over 2 decades -- from 1997 to 2016 -- and found that patients today are much more likely to be prescribed an antipsychotic or an antidepressant medication than a mood stabilizer like lithium. There’s no doubt lithium is an important drug when it comes to bipolar disorder, and it’s very effective. But it carries a risk of side effects, especially at high doses, including both kidney and thyroid disease. I’ve worked with patients who took lithium for many years who eventually required kidney transplants. The good news is today we know much more about lithium and how it works, so when we do need to use it, we prescribe much lower doses.