Autism Myths and Facts

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability with symptoms that vary widely from person to person. Children and adults with ASD may learn, socialize, and move through the world differently. While the autistic community makes up over 2% of the population, many people misunderstand the condition. Experts have been working to correct misconceptions around the disability so that we can better understand the challenges faced by people with ASD.

Myth: Girls don’t usually get autism. Girls are less likely to be diagnosed with autism but it’s still common, says Catherine Lord, PhD, a clinical psychologist focused on autism at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with ASD compared with girls. While it’s also true that girls are more likely to be misdiagnosed when they do have ASD, boys are still more likely to be born with it. ASD can also run in families. “There is a genetic component,” Lord says. You’re more likely to be diagnosed with ASD if you have a sibling who has it or even a second generation relative like an aunt or cousin, for example. Children who have fathers of advanced paternal age are also more likely to be diagnosed with ASD, though the risk only goes up slightly, Lord says.