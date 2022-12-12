In 2012, after a few years of breathing issues, fatigue, and frequent illness, I found out I have myasthenia gravis. Now, 10 years later, fatigue is still a problem. But I’ve found ways to manage it.

Daily Ups and Downs

My fatigue gets worse as the day goes on. I tend to do best in the morning. By late afternoon, I’m wearing down.

I’m usually in bed around 6 pm. I need around 14 hours of horizontal rest, or lying in bed. If I don’t get it, it’ll catch up with me and I’ll be tired much longer.

I struggle with sleep, though. I have a hard time falling sleep and staying asleep. When it’s particularly difficult, my fatigue gets worse.

I’ve also noticed other things that trigger my fatigue, like heat, stress, illness, and bug bites. Certain foods also make it worse, like sweets and greasy foods. I do better when I eat fairly healthy.

Sometimes the fatigue comes out of nowhere. I can be feeling pretty good and then all of a sudden, I’m done.