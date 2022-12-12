By Daniel Drachman, MD, as told to Stephanie Watson

Myasthenia gravis (MG) has been treatable for nearly 100 years. In 1934, the Scottish doctor Mary Broadfoot Walker, MD, discovered that the drug physostigmine improved muscle function in people with the disease.

In myasthenia gravis, abnormal antibodies reduce the number of receptors for acetylcholine on muscle cells. You need acetylcholine receptors for your muscles to function normally. The antibodies interfere with the sending of the chemical signal from the nerve to the muscle that makes the muscle contract.

Today, pyridostigmine (Mestinon), a drug that's a relative of physostigmine, is used to slow the breakdown of acetylcholine. It helps with the symptoms of MG, although it doesn't treat the underlying autoimmune problem. It's a sort of like a bandage.

We also have drugs that suppress the immune system, including the steroid prednisone, azathioprine (Imuran), cyclosporine (Sandimmune, Neoral), mycophenylate mofetil (CellCept), and tacrolimus (Prograf). These drugs effectively counteract the autoimmune problem. But they need close watching and careful management by a doctor because of their side effects.

Plasmapheresis, also called plasma exchange, is used for people who are seriously ill and haven't responded to other treatments. During this procedure, the fluid part of the blood (plasma) that contains the abnormal antibodies is removed and replaced. More recently, we've used intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), which is an infusion of blood antibodies purified from donors.