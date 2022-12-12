What Do My Mornings Look Like?

I wake up at 8 a.m. and take my first dose of medication. I can’t get out of bed and function without it. I lay in bed for about an hour while I wait for it to kick in. Then I’ll get up and make myself coffee and breakfast. I love french fries and eggs Benedict with a side of hash browns.

I’ll take the rest of my pills when I eat. They include another drug that suppresses my immune system.

After breakfast, I’ll get dressed. That can be tiring. I’ll need to rest after. When I feel up to it, I’ll watch my 5-month-old niece so my mom can make her breakfast. My niece weighs 15 pounds, so I can’t hold her for very long. But I play with her the best I can.

I like to take a walk outside sometime in the morning, maybe to the mailbox. But only if it’s cool enough. My symptoms flare in the heat.

Then I’ll take some time to go on Facebook and check MG community groups. I like to offer helpful advice when I can. For example, people may have problems getting diagnosed or trouble with their IVIg treatment. That’s an infusion I get through a vein in my arm. It affects how my antibodies work.