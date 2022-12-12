If you have a diagnosis of myasthenia gravis (MG), studies show that you have a higher risk of developing depression. This isn’t surprising. MG is a disease that causes symptoms such as muscle weakness, eyelid droop, and difficulty swallowing and breathing. All of these changes affect your ability to do day-to-day activities and to live life as you want to.

If you have MG, and are in a battle against your symptoms, those symptoms will always win. It’s more productive to create a partnership with your symptoms: Learn what triggers them and what helps relieve them. Most of the people I see with MG complain of disabling fatigue, for example. They can’t fight back against this fatigue, but they can learn how to best manage its rise and fall throughout each day.

The best way to explain this is to use the example of a personal checking account. Just like you need to put money in it a couple times a month so your account doesn’t become overdrawn, you have to do the same thing when it comes to your energy and MG. When you wake up each morning, you have a certain amount of energy, depending on how you slept the night before, your nutritional status, and any recent symptom flares. You need to learn how much energy you can use before you become overextended. Just like you can quickly blow through money in your checking account, you can use up energy, leaving you fatigued the rest of the day.

I tell my patients that there are little things they can do every day to conserve energy: for example, using assistive devices like carts to help them with household chores like setting the table, so they don’t have to make eight trips from the kitchen to the dining room. If you make these small adjustments every day, you’ll have more energy reserves. The result? You’ll feel less fatigued, and you’ll be in a better mood. It also is very powerful because it puts you back into control: you’re the manager of your own energy supply, rather than a victim of fatigue.

It also helps to readjust your mindset. So many times, people assume that an aggravation of their symptoms means their MG is worsening, and they panic. That’s not necessarily the case. If a person without MG runs a marathon, they’ll be exhausted, even if they don’t have any other underlying health issues and they’ll need days, sometimes even weeks, to recover. It’s the exact same concept with MG. If you’re feeling fatigued, or your muscle weakness seems particularly pronounced, you may have just overdone it. Your body is telling you it’s time to take a step back. Listen to it.