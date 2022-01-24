Transient Global Amnesia Is an Experience You'll Never Forget

Illustration by Iris Johnson

John Birmingham, a magazine editor, was startled to find his wife, Lola -- dressed for work and for a birthday gathering afterward, in a jacket with a large fabric flower -- perched on the edge of their bed, peering at her outfit in bewilderment.

“Why am I dressed this way?” she kept asking.

“You’re scheduled to go to a party after work,” he answered.

“But … what do I do?”

That’s when John got scared. His wife owned a small company that made one-of-a-kind hats with handcrafted materials; she was passionately dedicated to her work.

“She kept asking me where I was, where I had been. Then she said, ‘And what do you do?’ Very chilling. I thought: OK, take her to the hospital.”

At Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, doctors peppered Lola with cognitive tests: Did she know her name? The year? The current president?

“Hillary Clinton?” she guessed. The doctor smiled. “Not yet.”

Finally, a neurologist delivered the diagnosis: transient global amnesia (TGA), an episode of sudden and short-lived forgetting that is most common in people between 50 and 70. It affects between three and eight of every 100,000 people each year.