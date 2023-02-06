Links Found That Tie Encephalitis to Potential Suicide Risks

Feb. 23, 2023 – In 2017, during a year of study abroad in Paris, Michelle Cano Bravo began to have hallucinations, insomnia, and paranoia. She also had problems with her thinking skills – she would get lost frequently, even in places she knew.

“I had no idea what was happening,” the 25-year-old says. “I was like a dying dog under a house and just looked for solitude.”

During that period, Bravo, who today is a law student based in New York, tried to take her life twice.

After she returned to the U.S. in early 2018, she began to have more disturbing symptoms. Once, when visiting Times Square, “I thought the people on the big screens were talking to me,” she says.

She panicked and couldn't find her way to the subway. She doesn’t remember how she got home. But when she did, she collapsed, screaming that she was dying. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was admitted to the psychiatric unit.