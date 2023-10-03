Concussions from Football Tied to Long-Term Cognitive Problems

March 10, 2023 -- Eric Washington, former linebacker for the University of Kansas’ football team, got involved with sports as a child. “We crashed into each other when we played, and whoever was strongest or most reckless was thought to have the best sports career ahead of them,” he says.

He and his friends boxed and played football on each other’s lawns “with no equipment or protection, just a lot of guys engaging in high collision together.”

In high school, Washington became a successful football player. “You had to show people you weren’t scared, so you took on bigger … guys and ran into them,” he recalls. “I became one of those fearless people who was known as ‘that guy’ — a hard-hitter, relentless, reckless person.”

Washington’s first major brain injury took place in ninth grade. “It was the first head-on-head collision that knocked me out and I missed much of ninth grade because of it,” he says. “I went from being a quiet, reserved, mild-mannered person to being aggressive, having mood swings, and lashing out.”