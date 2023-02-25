Not Just for Men: Meeting the Needs of Women With Concussion

March 14, 2023 – Jacqueline Theis, a Virginia-based optometrist, was an avid soccer player during her teens. In the course of her athletic career, she had several concussions that triggered severe headaches when she tried to read.

“I was told that I had migraines and I’d ‘get over them’ and that I was ‘complaining too much’ – comments that are unfortunately all too common for women to hear,” she says.

“After 6 years, I saw an optometrist who noticed that my eyes weren’t coordinating and thought this was due to the concussions,” she recounts. “She prescribed glasses and vision therapy, and my headaches went away.”

Theis was angry that her headaches had been minimized and her visual issues overlooked. “I had 20/20 vision, so it didn’t occur to anyone that I could be having eye problems,” she says.

‘Invisible’ and Neglected

Katherine Snedaker, a licensed clinical social worker, agrees that women’s concussions are often minimized or overlooked. She created and leads PINK Concussions, a nonprofit group focused on concussions in women.