Song Stuck in Your Head? What Earworms Reveal About Health

March 31, 2023 – If Miley Cyrus has planted “Flowers” in your head, rest assured you’re not alone.

An earworm — a bit of music you can’t shake from your brain — happens to almost everyone.

The culprit is typically a song you’ve heard repeatedly with a strong rhythm and melody (like Miley’s No. 1 hit this year).

It pops into your head and stays there, unbidden and often unwanted. As you fish for something new on Spotify, there’s always a chance that a catchy hook holds an earworm.

“A catchy tune or melody is the part of a song most likely to get stuck in a person’s head, often a bit from the chorus,” said Elizabeth H. Margulis, PhD, a professor at Princeton University and director of its Music Cognition Lab.

The phenomenon, which has been studied since 1885 (way before earbuds), goes by such names as stuck song syndrome, sticky music, musical imagery repetition, intrusive musical imagery, or the semi-official term, involuntary musical imagery, or INMI.