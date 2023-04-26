Walnuts May Help Teens with Maturity, Thinking, and Attention

April 26, 2023 – Walnuts appear to be a tasty and nutritious way to boost attention and intelligence as well as psychological maturity in teenagers, according to new research.

Investigators studied 771 healthy adolescents attending 12 high schools in Spain. The youngsters ranged in age from 11 to 16, with an average age of 14.

The students were told to follow healthy eating recommendations and were divided randomly into two groups: 386 received 30 grams per day of raw California walnuts – about 14 walnut halves – to add to their diet, while 385 received no nuts and served as the control group.

They were tested before they entered the study and then again at 6 months, when the study ended. The analysis included tests of attention, working memory, and how quickly they think and reason, as well as behavioral strengths and difficulties. Some questionnaires, particularly those dealing with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, were completed by teachers.

Adolescents who ate walnuts for at least 100 days were better able to think and reason on their feet, and they had fewer symptoms of ADHD – they paid more attention in class and were less hyperactive. But there were no significant changes between the groups in other cognitive areas, such as working memory.