Be Cautious of Off-Label Use of Stimulants With Other Drugs

May 2, 2023 -- Lizzy P., a 77-year-old retired nurse from Delaware, has been taking Adderall for about 10 years.

“The doctor started me on it for many reasons,” she said. “I get tired easily — it’s a stimulant, so he thought it would help me keep alert since I was driving long distances at the time. I also have severe depression and he thought it might help with that as well.”

Lizzy takes five other medications. Two are for “physical” issues: She takes Synthroid (levothyroxine) to boost thyroid hormones and Norvasc (amlodipine) for her high blood pressure.

“The rest are for emotional and mental issues,” she said. “I take Lexapro [escitalopram], an antidepressant which I’ve been on for decades; I take Valium [diazepam] for anxiety or when I have trouble sleeping; and I take an opioid, Vicodin [hydrocodone], for arthritis pain.”

Lizzy doesn’t want her full name revealed in this article. “I live in a retirement community where some of the people can be nosy, and I don’t want them to know all my health issues and to gossip,” she says. “And it’s embarrassing because I sometimes find it confusing to be taking so many pills. Often, it’s hard to keep all of them straight -- what I’m taking and when I’m supposed to be taking it.”