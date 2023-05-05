Doctors Perform First Surgery on Baby's Brain in the Womb

May 5, 2023 -- In a first-of-its-kind surgery, doctors have successfully repaired a malformation in the brain of a fetus still in the womb.

The team from Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital used ultrasound guidance to repair the vein of what’s known as a Galen malformation, which causes excessively high blood flow and can lead to neurologic and heart complications, including heart failure, severe brain injury, and death soon after birth.

The surgery was performed on a 34-week fetus with remarkable results. Since birth, the baby girl, who was identified while in the womb as being at high risk of suffering serious complications of the malformation, has required no medication to treat heart failure and no further surgery.

Repeated echocardiograms after the girl's birth showed marked improvement in heart function, and a brain MRI showed no injury and a normal neurologic exam.

"This is incredibly exciting. The hope is that this baby, and others with this condition who receive this in-utero surgery in the future, will go on to have a normal life," lead researcher Darren B. Orbach, MD, PhD, said.